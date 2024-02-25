Crews work to restore power in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — More than 7,000 customers are out of power in Snohomish County as of 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The outages began around 10 a.m. and the numbers have been growing since, according to Snohomish PUD.

Most of the outages are around Silver Firs with nearly 2,000 near Silver Lake.

There is also a smaller outage in Everett with just 27 customers out of power.

Crews are actively working to restore electricity to homes in the area.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.





