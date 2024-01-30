Crews work to restore power after outage in Shoreline

Crews with Seattle City Light are finishing their work after restoring electricity to over half the 3,000 customers who lost power in Shoreline Monday afternoon.

Officials say Northeast Seattle was also affected by the outage which started because of downed wires and a ‘cross arm.’

“Crews have been able to restore power for about 1,500 customers,” said a spokesperson. “They will continue to work until all customers have been restored.”

As of 9 p.m., Just over 700 homes are without power.

