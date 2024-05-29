Boat fire spreads to building in Westlake

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a boat fire docked near the 1800 block of Westlake Avenue North on Wednesday around 2 p.m.
According to crews on the scene, two boats were found to be on fire.
The fire then extended to an adjacent building, but as of 2:40 p.m. is under control.
SFD reported that a primary search of the building and the two boats was all clear, and no injuries were reported.
Crews are responding to reports of a boat on fire docked near the 1800 block of Westlake Ave. N. Please avoid the area.— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 29, 2024
