Boat fire spreads to building in Westlake

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a boat fire docked near the 1800 block of Westlake Avenue North on Wednesday around 2 p.m.

According to crews on the scene, two boats were found to be on fire.

The fire then extended to an adjacent building, but as of 2:40 p.m. is under control.

SFD reported that a primary search of the building and the two boats was all clear, and no injuries were reported.

Crews are responding to reports of a boat on fire docked near the 1800 block of Westlake Ave. N. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) May 29, 2024









