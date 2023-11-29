Local

Crews respond to South Seattle commercial building fire, flames seen from flight

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews are responding to a vacant commercial building fire in the 4200 block of Rainier Ave South.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

SFD said the front side of the building collapsed. No injuries were reported.

Edward Berry captured the flames as he was on board a flight.

RAW: South Seattle fire seen from flight

