Crews respond to South Seattle commercial building fire, flames seen from flight

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews are responding to a vacant commercial building fire in the 4200 block of Rainier Ave South.

4200 block of Rainier Ave S: crews have water on the fire. Restricted access around the entire building due to risk of collapse. pic.twitter.com/3gTdkh1aUQ — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 29, 2023

The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

4200 block of Rainier Ave S: pic.twitter.com/Fmp26sETgV — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 29, 2023

SFD said the front side of the building collapsed. No injuries were reported.

4200 block of Rainier Ave S: front side of the building has collapsed. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/5yUbxBtJPS — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 29, 2023

Edward Berry captured the flames as he was on board a flight.

RAW: South Seattle fire seen from flight

