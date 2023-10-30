Crews rescue dog from burning Bonney Lake home

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — A dog is lucky to be alive after his home caught fire in Bonney Lake Monday morning.

At 2:30 a.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to a house in the Cedar View area for a report of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find flames burning through the roof.

Though the fire had consumed the attic, crews were quick to get the flames under control.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters found and rescued a dog named “Moose” from the burning home, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The person who lived in the house is being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

