Crews fight mutiple RV fire in a single day in Kitsap County

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Crews from Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue were busy Saturday fighting two separate RV fires.

On Saturday, crews were called to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Northwest 64th Street and Central Valley Road Northeast in Bremerton

When crews arrived they found an RV engulfed in flames.

RV fire in Bremerton (Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

No one was injured in this fire.

Around 5 p.m., crews answered a second call about a car fire.

This RV was in the parking lot of the Kitsap Mall.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and CK Fire and Rescue reported no injuries.

RV Fire at Kitsap Mall (Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

There is no information on the cause and whether these two fires were connected.

