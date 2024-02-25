Crews clear tree that fell on car in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Eastside Fire and Rescue crews are working to clear a tree that fell on a car in Woodinville Sunday.

“Winds are picking up in the area, thankfully this car was unoccupied when this tree fell,” said a spokesperson.

Officials are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings while the high winds continue.

