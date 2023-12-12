Crews cleaning up 30,000 gallons of gasoline after pipeline leak in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — On Sunday, a pipeline leaked gasoline in Conway near Mt. Vernon in Skagit County. We now know the fuller extent of the spill.

The Environmental Protection Agency said that’s where more than 30,000 gallons of gasoline were released over the last few days

The leak came from the Olympic Pipeline. Workers said the pipe that caused all this is just three-eighths of an inch in diameter.

Investigators said the leak was caused by a small failed tube leading from the main pipe, to a pressure check valve.

The EPA confirmed that gas has spilled into the nearby Bulson Creek but that no gasoline has been seen in the Skagit River.

A bit of good news from the EPA, on social media, is that despite the spill, there seems to be no public health risk from gasoline fumes at this point.

