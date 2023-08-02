Crews battling miles-long brush fires temporarily blocking northbound I-5 in Marysville

Northbound I-5 through Marysville was completely blocked as crews worked to put out a series of brush fires along the side of the freeway.

Marysville Fire District said the fire is roughly between milepost 203 and 206.

By 5:45 p.m., one lane of traffic was allowed through as crews tended to the flames.

The fire district says to avoid Smokey Point Boulevard so firefighters can get through.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes, with backups extending at least five miles.

*TRAFFIC ALERT*

FFs from multiple agencies are working to extinguish multiple brush fires along northbound I-5 between approximately milepost 203 and 206.

PLEASE AVOID Smokey Point Blvd east of this area so firefighters can more easily access the fires. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/r6qU5ifKTs — Marysville Fire District (@Marysville_Fire) August 2, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group