Crew reports deckhand missing; deputy finds body underwater in Kingston

A 42-year-old deckhand was found dead underwater at the Kingston Marina on Thursday evening, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began a search after a crew member aboard a commercial fishing boat called 911 to report the man missing.

During the search, a deputy spotted the body beneath the surface near the end of a dock at the marina.

The victim, described as being from the Bellingham area, was recovered from the water shortly after being found.

Deputies said the man worked as a deckhand on a commercial fishing vessel moored at the marina.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name until his family is notified.

The investigation into the apparent drowning remains ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group