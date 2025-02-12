Craving dumplings? Dough Zone opens location in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — If you live in Snohomish County and are craving dumplings, we have some good news!

Dough Zone Dumpling House is officially open in Lynnwood.

The store is located at Lynnwood Crossroads on Highway 99.

The store is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Why Lynnwood? According to the company’s marketing manager, Lynnwood is a growing food hub, and they have gotten repeated calls from fans who constantly drive to the Bellevue and Seattle locations for good.

Menu

Dough Zone features over 50 options with signature favorites such as the Q-Bao Buns, Dan Dan Noodles, and Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings).

You can view the full menu here.

History of Dough Zone

Dough Zone Dumpling House was created in 2014 and started as a small mom-and-pop shop. It quickly grew, with more than 20 locations across Washington, Oregon, California, and Texas.





