One dead in crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Monroe

By KIRO 7 News Staff

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on U.S. Highway 2 on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. and westbound U.S. 2 is closed at Kelsey Street as crews document the scene. Traffic is being rerouted to Blueberry Lane Southeast.

Police say the closure is expected to last for several hours with traffic backed up for over four miles.

