One dead in crash on U.S. Highway 2 in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department says a pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on U.S. Highway 2 on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. and westbound U.S. 2 is closed at Kelsey Street as crews document the scene. Traffic is being rerouted to Blueberry Lane Southeast.

Police say the closure is expected to last for several hours with traffic backed up for over four miles.

UPDATE 2: On westbound US 2 at SR 522 (MP 14), all lanes are blocked after a collision in Monroe.



Incident Response, State Patrol and fire crews are on scene. A lengthy closure is expected, traffic is backed up 2+ miles.



Plan an alternate route or expect delays in this area. https://t.co/QWgcfBdXRH pic.twitter.com/jcBksFkHET — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 9, 2025

