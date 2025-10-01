Local

Crash on SR 512 causes backups for Wednesday morning commute

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SR 512 crash
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A crash Wednesday morning shut down all lanes but one on eastbound State Route 512 at Vickery Avenue in Pierce County.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol say someone crashed into a barrier and had minor injuries.

No word on what caused the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read