Crash on SR 512 causes backups for Wednesday morning commute

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A crash Wednesday morning shut down all lanes but one on eastbound State Route 512 at Vickery Avenue in Pierce County.

Troopers with the Washington State Patrol say someone crashed into a barrier and had minor injuries.

No word on what caused the crash.

EB SR-512 at Vickery Ave is down to one lane after a 1 car-barrier collision with minor injuries. Crews are working to clear things up and the left lane will be open shortly. pic.twitter.com/OrcSyxNJmT — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) October 1, 2025

