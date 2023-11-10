Crash involving cows closes US 2 between Monroe and Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A crash involving cows has closed both directions of US 2 between Monroe and Snohomish early Friday.

The closure was reported at around 5:10 a.m.

Snohomish County deputies said a car hit and killed multiple cows and others are still roaming.

The car was totaled but the driver was not hurt.

Police are waiting for an animal hauler to arrive so they can get the roaming cows off the highway.

Westbound traffic is being detoured onto Roosevelt out of Monroe. Eastbound US 2 is being detoured through Snohomish to Old Snohomish Monroe Road.

The highway will be closed until at least 7 a.m. but possibly longer.

