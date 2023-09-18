Crash blocks all southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A crash blocked the southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North in North Seattle Monday morning.

The lanes have since reopened.

We first heard about the wreck at North 115th Street near Evergreen Washelli Cemetery at 4:20 a.m.

A Seattle Department of Transportation camera showed two damaged cars. One may have hit a bus shelter.

A fire truck and Seattle Police cars were blocking the road for a little more than an hour.

By 5:30 a.m., only one police car remained and cars were getting by.

Collision on Aurora Ave N at N 115th St blocking all SB lanes. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/8juGs9Vnl7 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) September 18, 2023

