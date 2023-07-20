Southbound I-5 in Seattle reopens after overnight suspected DUI crash

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were blocked in downtown Seattle after an overnight crash that hurt three people Thursday.

The lanes reopened at around 5:20 a.m.

The one-car crash happened in the HOV lane just north of Interstate 90 at 2:40 a.m. Thursday.

Video from a WSDOT camera showed a car with a lot of front-end damage facing the wrong direction against a barrier.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested for investigation of DUI and vehicular assault.

Southbound traffic was diverted to the collector-distributor lanes.

The opening of the express lanes was delayed. They usually open to southbound traffic at 5 a.m. At 5:24 a.m., WSDOT said the lanes would open shortly.

CLEARED: I-5 SOUTHBOUND IN SEATTLE NOW OPEN



The collision on I-5 SB just north of I-90 has cleared. All lanes are open.



The express lanes going southbound will open shortly. pic.twitter.com/PtFD4yAKY6 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 20, 2023





