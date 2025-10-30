Crash along SR-520 in Seattle snarls morning commute traffic

SEATTLE — A crash along westbound State Route 520 in Seattle caused traffic delays during Thursday’s morning commute.

The crash was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) at around 9:45 a.m.

The collision blocked the HOV and two general-purpose lanes, while traffic was directed to the gore point.

Drivers were told to expect delays in this area.

UPDATE: On WB SR 520 at Montlake Blvd (MP 2) in Seattle, a collision is blocking the HOV and two general purpose lanes. Traffic is getting by in the gore point.



Expect delays in this area @SDOTtraffic @wsdot_520 https://t.co/eqNJlCKtX6 pic.twitter.com/YoqHYkwJJ2 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 30, 2025

