Crash along SR-520 in Seattle snarls morning commute traffic

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — A crash along westbound State Route 520 in Seattle caused traffic delays during Thursday’s morning commute.

The crash was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) at around 9:45 a.m.

The collision blocked the HOV and two general-purpose lanes, while traffic was directed to the gore point.

Drivers were told to expect delays in this area.

