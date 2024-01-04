Court saga continues for Pierce County ‘Kia Boyz’

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The court saga continues for the self-proclaimed ‘Kia Boyz’.

One was supposed to appear in Pierce County court Wednesday for arraignment but he did not show.

The two teens are accused in a spree of five armed robberies, seven counts in all.

Investigators said 18-year-old Ralphe Manuma and fellow teen Ardrell Davis allegedly used a stolen Kia to target convenience stores throughout the region on the night of September 19.

Manuma faces five counts of robbery and two for unlawful imprisonment and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

According to the last report, Manuma is awaiting extradition from Pierce County Jail. But there is no saying when that will happen.

As for his alleged accomplice, Davis pled not guilty across the board during his arraignment last week. We’ll see him back in court for a pre-trial hearing on January 11.

