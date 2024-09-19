Court documents reveal what led up to Seattle movie theater shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — New court documents reveal what led up to a fight inside a Seattle movie theater that ended with a man threatening to shoot someone and another man’s ear nearly getting ripped off.

It happened on Friday, September 13 at the Regal Thornton Place movie theater.

According to court documents, Devon Mayfield wouldn’t let another moviegoer return to his seat in the same row as his.

The documents state that Mayfield wound up punching the man and his girlfriend several times, before pulling out a handgun and threatening to “shoot everyone.”

Mayfield is now facing charges for Assault in the Second Degree, Felony Harassment, Assault in the Fourth Degree and Unlawful Display of a Weapon.

According to court documents, Mayfield has such a long history of threatening people with guns he was subject to an extreme risk protection order which should have prevented him from owning any weapons.

That protection order states that in 2021 Mayfield brought a gun to work and threatened a ‘mass killing.’

Mayfield is behind bars on a $750,000 bail.

He will appear in court for his arraignment on October 3.

