Court documents detail brutal amputation, deadly stabbing of Seattle woman; partner charged

SEATTLE — Editor’s note: This story contains some descriptions of violence that may be upsetting to some readers.

A man who was recently released from jail on Department of Corrections supervision is now being charged in connection with the brutal deadly stabbing of his partner that allegedly happened during that release.

On June 15 just before noon, a King County 911 call center received a text regarding an incident in a Bitter Lake apartment that said: “THERE IS A BODY ON FLOOR 7, AT THE END OF THE HALLWAY, NEAR THE STAIRWELL,” court documents said.

When officers responded, they noted a “foul odor” coming from one of the units on the seventh floor. They entered the unit where the odor was coming from and found a woman dead on the floor, according to court documents.

The 31-year-old woman was found with “significant deep cut injuries to her head, neck, and arms, one of which amputated her left hand,” court documents said. Her hand was not found at the scene.

Police quickly learned that the woman and her partner were squatting in the apartment and that he was the last person to see her alive, court documents say.

Detectives began looking at surveillance footage of Willie McCoo Jr., tracking his movements in the days before his partner’s death.

Given the last time she was seen on surveillance going into the apartment and never leaving, and from medical examiner’s determinations, it’s believed the woman was killed around June 10, give or take a few days.

After getting probable cause for a warrant, they searched his work locker where they allegedly found a duffle bag with an 18-inch blade machete, a hunting style knife and a Seattle City Municipal Court notice date for June 16 with the victim’s name on it.

On June 27, McCoo was arrested in connection with his partner’s murder.

Court documents say that McCoo was out on DOC supervision at the time of the alleged murder. He was booked into jail on May 20 on a felony escape warrant and was released on May 29.

Investigators believe the victim was killed just over a week after that release date, according to court documents.

McCoo was previously convicted of a knife attack in 2008 that left his then-girlfriend with wounds so severe that her vocal cords were permanently damaged.

Because of the previous assault charges, the prosecutors’ office is asking for McCoo’s bail to be set at $4 million.

He is being charged with first-degree murder.

McCoo is scheduled for a court appearance on July 23.

