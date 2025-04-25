Couple gets engaged at Mariners game

SEATTLE — What started as a fun birthday outing to see the Seattle Mariners ended in the surprise of a lifetime for one fan!

During a game against the Oakland A’s earlier this season, Kelsey Mitts went out on the field to throw the first ceremonial pitch for her birthday.

Her boyfriend of a year and three months, Evan Zener, was there to catch her pitch.

As they met between home plate and the pitcher’s mound to celebrate, Zener got down on one knee and proposed.

She said yes!

Mitts told the Mariners that this was “hands down the best thing that’s ever happened” to her.

Congrats to the couple!

You can watch the engagement here.

