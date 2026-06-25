Couple arrested after man allegedly threatens witness with gun at Lacey park

A couple who were arguing and physically fighting at Long Lake Park in Lacey have been arrested after the man allegedly threatened a witness with a gun.

Last week, Lacey Police Department (LPD) officers were dispatched to the park for a domestic violence call, LPD announced.

As officers arrived, they spoke with multiple witnesses who saw the couple arguing and fighting. When the couple realized that they had drawn the attention of the witnesses, they walked away to another area of the park.

Witness said the man claimed to have a gun and threatened to use it

One witness said that the man had told him he had a gun and threatened to use it. The witness suspected that the two suspects had walked toward a tree line, where they were either hiding or grabbing the firearm.

A K9 unit from the Olympia Police Department responded to do an article search for the firearm, which was likely hidden where the suspects were first contacted.

“Wouldn’t you know it? They found one!” LPD stated.

The woman was booked into jail for domestic violence assault and domestic violence malicious mischief. The man was booked into jail for felony harassment with threats to kill while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm.

“Great job to patrol and thank you to Olympia PD for their K9 assist and to the witnesses who helped!” LPD stated.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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