Costco’s new ‘scan-and-go’ option could save you time

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Costco is now testing a new “scan-and-go” checkout option aimed at reducing long lines and streamlining the in-store shopping experience for customers, according to Food & Wine Magazine.

The new program allows customers to pay through an app while shopping, while showing proof of purchase before leaving the store. Customers using the scan-and-go feature can scan the QR code of each item while adding it to their physical cart.

Costco’s new app could slash checkout wait times

Sam’s Club was one of the first retail stores to use this system. The feature was added to the main Sam’s Club app in 2018, and Walmart claims about one in three members use it. Costco has not shared a timeline for a full rollout or whether the feature will be available at all locations.

Traditional checkout lanes will still be available for customers who prefer in-person service.

The move reflects Costco’s efforts to improve efficiency and address customer frustration over checkout delays—a topic frequently raised in online forums and social media by regular shoppers.

©2025 Cox Media Group