Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at discount without insurance

National — Popular weight loss drugs could soon be available at a Costco near you — and possibly for less.

Novo Nordisk is partnering with the big-box retailer to offer Ozempic and Wegovy in Costco pharmacies starting Friday.

Both Ozempic and Wegovy are GLP-1 prescription injectables used to manage Type 2 diabetes. They are also widely prescribed for weight loss and weight management.

The medications will be available to Costco members without insurance for an out-of-pocket cost of $499, according to a Novo Nordisk spokesperson.

However, the discounted pricing will only be available to members enrolled in the Costco Member Prescription Program.

This move is part of Novo Nordisk’s broader effort to expand access to its injectables in the U.S. by making them more affordable.

“Everyone deserves care that’s simple, reliable, and within reach — and we’re proud to lead the way in helping make that a reality,” said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations at Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk has made similar agreements with other retail pharmacies.

