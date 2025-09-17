Costco recalls Kirkland Prosecco after reports of bottles shattering

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Costco is recalling a specific bottle of wine after reports were filed of the bottle shattering.

The Kirkland brand Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene is currently being recalled by Costco. Unopened bottles of the wine have reportedly shattered before being handled or used. The product was sold between April 25 and Aug. 26, according to Costco’s recall notice.

Due to the high risk of the glass bottle shattering, Costco doesn’t even want customers to return the beverage.

“There is a risk of unopened bottles shattering, even when not handled or in use,” Costco stated. “If you have an unopened bottle, do not open it. Dispose of the bottle immediately (do not return the item) by wrapping the unopened bottle in paper towels and placing it in a plastic bag before placing it in the garbage to avoid risk from shattered glass.

“You will be entitled to a full refund of the purchase price upon returning this letter to your nearest Costco location,” Costco continued.

It is unknown if any injuries have occurred as a result of bottles of prosecco shattering, as of this reporting.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group