Cops chase, arrest 4 after suspected cocaine deal in downtown Seattle

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Four people, including three adults and one teenage boy, were arrested Monday in downtown Seattle after police said officers on patrol spotted them in the middle of a drug deal.

Ranging in age from 17 to 27 years old, police saw the group near 2nd Avenue and Bell Street “splitting off from each other and talking with people who appeared to be transient,” according to a post on the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) crime blog.

SPD often refers to people living on the street as being “transient.”

“They (the group of four) were then seen exchanging a white, powdery substance or suspected crack rocks, from plastic baggies or containers for cash,” the post reads.

Seattle police arrest 4 in connection to drug deal

Police said three of the four — a 17-year-old, 22-year-old and 24-year-old — tried to run from the officers, but all four were ultimately arrested. The fourth man, a 27-year-old, was wanted for a felony charge “for dangerous drugs,” police said.

SPD said it seized more than 20 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of fentanyl, 0.8 grams of meth and $1,061 cash.

All four suspects were taken into custody — the adults to the King County Jail and the 17-year-old to youth detention — although it’s not clear when SPD will refer their cases to prosecutors and whether they will remain in custody pending any hearings.









