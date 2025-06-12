Cool off with Everett Fire during ‘ Ultimate Sprinkler Days’

EVERETT, Wash. — Summertime is here, and the Everett Fire Department is looking to help the young and young-at-heart beat the heat.

The department is hosting two ‘Ultimate Sprinkler Days’ – one in July and another in August.

“Grab your swimsuit and flip-flops, and we’ll bring the fire engine and hose to turn up the fun,” Everett Fire said in their announcement.

On July 19, the department will park a fire engine at Wiggums Hollow Park and turn on the hose so people can run through the water and cool down. The event will begin at 3 p.m.

On August 23, crews will be at Walter E Hall Park with an engine. This event will also begin at 3 p.m.

“These events are subject to emergency calls; we will do everything we can to be there on time,” the department said.

