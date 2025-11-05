Convicted felon arrested, accused of pulling gun on soon-to-be ex-wife during fight

Law enforcement arrested a man in Sequim, accused of pulling a gun on his soon-to-be ex-wife during a fight.

On November 1, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a home on Schmith Road in Sequim.

The sheriff’s department says the two got into a fight and the man reportedly pushed his ex, knocking the phone out of her hand when she tried to call 911.

As he was leaving, deputies say the man pulled a gun out of his glovebox and tried to get her to come outside.

After some yelling, deputies say he left.

Sequim Police Officers later spotted the man’s car on Old Olympic Highway and took him into custody.

Inside his car, they found a gun, several magazines, a bag of ammunition, drugs, and other weapons.

Further investigation revealed that the man is a convicted felon, which means he is legally not allowed to have a gun.

He was booked into the Clallam County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group