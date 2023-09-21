Converted machine gun found after arrest in Lynnwood road rage shooting

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies found a firearm this week that had been converted into a machine gun after arresting a suspect in a road rage shooting.

Deputies said the shooting happened during an incident in the 1300 block of 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

The victim was not hurt, but deputies found several bullet holes in the victim’s car.

Detectives were able to get video of the shooting and the suspect’s distinct vehicle. Photos of the car were given to deputies at the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office South Precinct.

The next morning, a deputy was on a call at an apartment complex on Sixth Avenue West when they noticed a vehicle matching the description of the car belonging to the suspect.

A shell casing was seen on its rear seat and the car was impounded. Detectives then waited for the suspect to come home or come out of the apartments to his car.

Shortly before 1 p.m., the man came outside. Deputies said he had called 911 to report his car had been stolen when he saw it was missing from the parking lot.

The 20-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, and possession of a machine gun.

When a search warrant was served on the man’s apartment and car, two shell casings were found, along with two guns. One of the guns was stolen out of Puyallup and had been converted into a machine gun.

