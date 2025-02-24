Controversy over tree removal for proposed Bonney Lake housing development

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Some Pierce County residents are against a proposed housing development near Lake Bonney that would include 19 homes. Nearly 500 people have signed an online petition against it, and some spoke out at a City Council meeting in late January.

“I find exchanging a forest to build homes housing 50 to 60 people to be a travesty,” said Bonney Lake resident Cheryl Robertson.

The News Tribune reports Puyallup-based Caliber Development owns the nearly five acres near 77th Street East and 182nd Avenue East. The company says that land is zoned for homes. Company President Carl Wade tells the paper they will leave more trees than the city’s code requires.

Some residents appealed the tree-removal permit the city issued to the company. There will be a hearing on that this Wednesday.

