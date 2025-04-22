Controversial transgender student-athlete ruling falls one vote shy of passing

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) passed seven of 16 proposed amendments, but one amendment regarding transgender student-athletes in competition failed to move forward.

The amendment, ML/HS Amendment No. 7, would have limited participation in girls’ sports to just biological females.

“All student-athletes, regardless of sex, gender identity, or gender expression, who meet eligibility criteria are allowed to participate in the ‘Boys/Open Category,’” ML/HS Amendment No. 7 stated. However, to maintain fair and equitable competition, participation in the ‘Girls Category’ is limited to students whose biological sex is female.”

Amendments require 60% approval from voting members to pass. It failed by one vote, 31-22. Even if it did pass, it would have been an “advisory vote” only, as the WIAA said it violated state law and wouldn’t be enforced.

“Despite the failure of ML/HS #7 and ML/HS #8, the Association’s message remains clear: The WIAA remains committed to following Washington state law and will continue to do so moving forward,” the WIAA said in a statement. “If state law changes in the future, the WIAA Executive Board holds the authority to revise policies accordingly—and now has input from the membership on how to proceed in that event, while remaining in compliance with state law.”

Another amendment would have created a third, all-genders league. That failed by a wide margin.

Lynden School District to pursue legal action





Not all school districts are happy with this decision. The Lynden School District passed a resolution on a 4-0 vote that reaffirms its opposition to WIAA’s ruling regarding transgender student-athletes in competition. The school district intends to pursue legal action against WIAA.

The resolution follows a State 2A girls 400-meter race last year during the track and field championships in Tacoma, when a Lynden female student athlete competed alongside a transgender student. The transgender student-athlete won the 400m girls’ final, creating controversy throughout the community.

“Lynden believes WIAA’s current gender participation policy is unworkable and wants to be part of finding a path that is workable,” Lynden School District Superintendent David VanderYacht said in a statement to The Bellingham Herald.

Lynden School District Board stated the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) is not upholding Washington’s “constitutional obligation to prioritize education.” It additionally claimed OSPI is undermining the authority of local school boards.

Five openly transgender student athletes are actively competing in Washington, according to The Seattle Times.

