SEATTLE — To celebrate Ride Transit Month, a first-of-its-kind contest is underway to vote for a new skin for an ORCA card.

The contest is done with ORCA and Washington State Ferries.

Four options are available, all of which are a cartoon orca with some depiction of a ferry.

ORCA card contest

You can vote here. Voting is open to anyone.

