Contagious disease kills 2 horses in eastern WA

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is issuing a warning to the equine community after two horses in Spokane County died from Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1).

It’s a contagious, often deadly disease.

The WSDA says the two horses visited a local arena when others were present. Officials have not disclosed the name of the facility, but say it is temporarily closed to ensure the virus doesn’t spread.

Two Spokane equestrian facilities are now under quarantine, with veterinarians closely monitoring the other horses.

Owners who have commingled horses are encouraged to self-quarantine their horses and refrain from any transportation for the next three weeks.

“The virus incubation period is highly variable and can be as long as 14 days,” Washington Assistant State Veterinarian Dr. Ben Smith said in a news release.

WSDA recommends isolating newly purchased horses or those returning from shows and seeking veterinary assistance if a horse has a temperature of 101.5 or higher.

Additionally, the WSDA suggests avoiding nose-to-nose contact between horses and not sharing equipment.

“It is vital for horse owners and enthusiasts to remain vigilant and cooperative in implementing these protocols to prevent further outbreaks within the equestrian community,” the WSDA said in a news release.

EHV-1 is a common respiratory virus of horses, but the neurologic form causes Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) which can present with various symptoms such as fever, decreased coordination, hind limb weakness, and lethargy. WSDA says these signs should not be taken lightly, and immediate veterinary attention is crucial. Taking temperatures twice a day can help with early detection and improve outcomes for exposed or infected horses.

The state veterinarian has approved the use of an experimental immunomodulator drug that has shown promising results to prevent the shedding of EHV-1 virus and protect exposed horses. Horse owners should contact their veterinarian for more information.

For more information on EHM visit the Equine Disease Communication Center and the Equine Disease Association for more information on biosecurity.

