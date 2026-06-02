Congresswoman demands written pay guarantee for workers after deadly implosion in Longview

U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is calling on the owners of the Nippon Dynawave mill in Longview to provide a written guarantee that workers will continue receiving pay and benefits following the deadliest industrial accident in Washington state history.

In a letter sent to the company, Gluesenkamp Perez said she was concerned Nippon Dynawave may be backing away from an earlier commitment to continue paying employees during the investigation into the May 26 implosion that killed 11 workers.

“Many employees and their families face profound uncertainty,” Gluesenkamp Perez wrote in a letter addressed to Matt Peerboom, President of Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company. “Workers are understandably concerned about their livelihoods and their ability to support their households during what may be an extended period of operational disruption.”

According to the congresswoman, company officials verbally committed on May 27, the day after the implosion, to continue compensating employees while investigators determine what caused the explosion. However, she said workers have since been told they will only be paid through June 7, leaving hundreds of employees facing the possibility of losing their paychecks if the investigation and shutdown continue beyond that date.

White liquor implodes within Longview facility

Investigators said the incident happened when a vessel containing “white liquor,” a highly corrosive chemical used in the paper-making process, reportedly imploded at the Longview facility. 11 workers were killed, and the implosion forced the shutdown of part of the plant.

Nearly 500 workers are employed in the affected portion of the facility. Glusenkamp Perez urged the company to provide written confirmation that wages and benefits will continue for the duration of the investigation and any resulting work stoppage.

“The workers affected by this tragedy are part of a skilled workforce built by generations of men and women who have made their livelihood in the woods and at the mill,” she wrote. “Their experience and dedication are essential to the future of this facility and the forest products industry.”

The congresswoman also pledged to continue pushing for a full investigation into the disaster and accountability for those responsible.

“First and foremost, our community continues to grieve the tremendous loss of life and the profound impact this tragedy has had on the workers, families, and first responders,” she wrote.

As of Tuesday, Nippon Dynawave and its owners had not publicly responded to the congresswoman’s request. It remains unclear how long state and federal investigators will need to determine the cause of the explosion and whether operations at the facility can resume.

The Longview mill is a major employer in southwest Washington, and the uncertainty surrounding the plant’s future has compounded concerns already gripping a community still mourning the loss of 11 workers.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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