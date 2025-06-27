Company uses WA drivers’ phone data to determine speeding hot spots

WASHINGTON — A company has been quietly tracking cellphone data from millions of drivers to monitor driving behavior, and this data is now being used by Washington State Patrol to prevent deadly crashes.

Michelin Mobility Intelligence, funded by a state grant, collects data on speeding, braking, and acceleration from drivers’ cellphones. This data helps identify dangerous driving hotspots on highways.

“Now we have the speeding data broken out by day, week, and time of day. So it’s just a lot more targeted and informed about where they go and when,” said Staci Hoff with the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) uses detailed crash data and traffic stop information to understand where crashes and speeding are prevalent. However, the new system provides insights into dangerous driving behaviors that were previously unknown.

Trooper Clark Jones of the WSP highlighted the importance of identifying areas with dangerous driving behavior that might not be evident from crash data alone.

The Michelin Mobility Intelligence system does not track personal identities. Instead, it aggregates data to show speeding behavior in specific locations at specific times.

As a result of this data, state troopers will focus on patrolling areas identified as speeding hotspots, including sections of I-5 and I-90. The targeted enforcement will take place from June 16 to July 31, with the aim of changing reckless driving patterns through increased patrols.

