Community warns of Snoqualmie River drownings

SPOKANE, WASH. — The Snoqualmie community is speaking up about their safety concerns after recent river drownings.

Thousands of people visit the Snoqualmie River every summer, but those who live along the water would say that enjoyment sometimes comes at a cost.

“In the few years that we have been here, we have rescued several people. And in July, we saw two people die,” said Scott who is a resident. “It’s everyone that should have the knowledge that people die on this river. And why in the world would you put yourself in that position if you knew about it?”

After these deaths, multiple emergency crews felt compelled to remind the public of the dangers of the river. Of course, the best way to prevent drowning is a life vest. In fact, there are already several lifejacket stations along the shoreline that Richard Barton with the marine rescue unit thinks people should be using more often.

“It should be worn. And it will save a life. We have proven that time and time again. Life jackets do save lives,” said Barton.

We asked Barton what you should do if you happen to see someone drowning.

“Reach out to them with something, throw something to them. The last thing we want someone to do is actually physically go in the water for them. If you have a boat, roll it out to them. Grab a tree branch, grab something, “said Barton.

The Snoqualmie community asks that if you do swim on the river, you do so carefully and wear a life jacket.









©2023 Cox Media Group