Community wants answers after joyrider trashes Magnolia soccer field

SEATTLE — People in Magnolia want answers after a children’s soccer field was vandalized, putting the rest of the season in turmoil.

Video shows a person driving a truck around on the field, doing donuts.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday. The license plate of the truck responsible was not visible because the driver had a plastic skeleton mounted to the tailgate.

The incident left the field covered in mud and tire tracks.

According to Stephanie Skinner, president of the Magnolia Soccer Club, the field is unusable.

“Is this a new, 16-17-year-old driver kiddo whose prefrontal cortex isn’t well developed and is just getting up to a prank?” Skinner said. “If it’s older, then it’s someone who was just out to be destructive. I don’t know which is worse, to be honest.”

Skinner told KIRO 7 she had to scramble to find new locations for her hundreds of young soccer players to go for their upcoming games.

“This might have just seemed funny in the moment to you, but there are actual kids that are being deprived of a fun opportunity with friends,” she said.

Skinner said the driver isn’t the only person to blame.

The field has a driveway leading up to it, which is currently blocked by a metal bollard.

She said the bollard was not there when the incident happened and could have prevented the whole thing.

“We did reach out in October to ask that it be placed to try and prevent this kind of thing,” she said. “That request seems to have fallen on the wayside. It is placed there now, but unfortunately, it is a week too late.”

KIRO 7 reached out to the city to find out about repair plans and costs. We also asked about the bollard.

The city has not yet responded.

Skinner fears the field will not be fixed until spring, meaning the beloved amenity will just be a mud pit through the winter.

