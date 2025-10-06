Community meeting scheduled to discuss Labor Mountain, Lower Sugarloaf Fires

An in-person community meeting regarding both the Lower Sugarloaf and Labor Mountain Fires is happening at 7 p.m. on Monday at Cashmere Middle School. The fires have been burning for over a month now.

The Washington State Department of Transportation closed Blewett Pass over the weekend because of the fires.

Crews said Monday that it would remain closed from milepost 149 to milepost 178 until at least Tuesday, but the closure could last longer.

Lower Sugarloaf Fire

This fire is a little over halfway contained.

It has burned 41,114 acres since it started on September 1.

It was caused by lightning.

The fire is burning about 12 miles northeast of Leavenworth.

Smoke has diminished air quality levels for some in the Upper Wenatchee and Entiat Valleys.

A handful of roads and trails are closed because of the fire. You can view the full map here.

Labor Mountain Fire

At last check, it has burned 39,324 and is about 7% contained.

The fire was sparked by lightning on September 1.

Helicopters have dropped about 151,000 gallons of water to try and cool the edges of the fire.

There are 39 crews, 15 helicopters, and 20 water tenders working to get the flames under control.

The helicopters are rotating between the fires because of how close they are.

The fire is burning in a popular recreation area, with many resources that are at risk, including 12 trailheads, recreation residences, Camp Wahoo and the Teanaway Community Forest and historic guard station.

At last check, there are Level 1 – which means get ready – and Level 2 – which means get set – evacuation orders.

To view the map, click here.

