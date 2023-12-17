Community to hold vigil Saturday night for mother killed in University Place

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma community is holding a vigil on Saturday, December 16 for a mother who was killed allegedly by the father of her child in University Place.

Pierce County deputies responded to the scene on December 9.

“The caller stated their daughter left that morning to pick up her child in-common from his father in University Place. Instead of their daughter returning, the child’s father arrived at their house and dropped off the son,” said PCSD.

Deputies got a key to the apartment and found the mother dead from a gunshot wound.

After an hour-long standoff deputies arrested the suspect, Duane Dushon Moore.

On Friday, Moore was charged with first-degree murder.

KIRO 7 will be covering Saturday’s vigil at 5, 6, 7, and 11 p.m. You can watch it live here.

©2023 Cox Media Group