‘Coming days are going to be tough’ as REI announces layoffs for hundreds

SUMNER, Wash. — REI has announced layoffs for hundreds of employees this week, including at their Sumner headquarters.

That’s according to REI CEO Eric Artz, who shared a message with workers on Thursday confirming the layoffs totaling 357 people. Of those, 200 will be at their headquarters, six in S&CS, 30 in their “experiences” department, and then another 121 at distribution centers.

“The coming days are going to be tough as we let go of a lot of good people,” Artz told employees. “We’re going to do everything we can to support them, but that will not make this moment any easier.”

“Each of you will have a lot to process, whether you are leaving the co-op or staying,” he continued. “Our priority today is to have the necessary conversations with colleagues we are saying goodbye to, and we will create more time in the coming days to discuss how we move forward.”

Artz shared that decision was “primarily driven by financial necessity,” and a focus on “reducing duplicative work.”

Employees losing their jobs will be told in one-on-ones with managers “over the coming days.”

REI also won’t be handing out merit increases at their Sumner HQ in 2024. Recent departures from leadership positions will not be backfilled. In total, they plan to shrink their senior leadership team by 22% in 2024.

