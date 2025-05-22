‘Come on. Give me a break,’ Governor Ferguson livid over potential impacts on Medicaid in WA

SEATTLE — The news of Congress passing President Donald Trump’s Tax bill early Thursday morning didn’t sit well with Governor Bob Ferguson. During a press conference at Harborview Medical Center, Governor Ferguson called the bill cruel and will cripple Medicaid for millions across the state of Washington.

“Medicaid touches healthcare in every stage of life for Washingtonians in every corner of our state,” Governor Ferguson said.

According to Ferguson’s Office, the state of Washington spends $21 billion a year on Medicaid; $13 billion comes from the federal government. If the bill passes the Senate, Ferguson says over 200,000 Washingtonians could lose their health care coverage by next calendar year. Harborview Medical Center CEO Sommer Kleweno Walley says at least 34% of their patients rely on Medicaid for coverage. Walley also states cuts to Medicaid does more than just impact coverage.

“Cuts under serious consideration by congress could now result in an annual loss for Harborview alone of hundreds of millions of dollars,” Walley said.

Mayor Bruce Harrell also shared alarming numbers about the impact of Medicaid cuts. He says 73% of the Seattle Indian Health Board’s funding comes from Medicaid.

During Thursday’s press conference, Ferguson’s Office invited Jen Chong Jewell and her son, Gabriel to speak on the importance of Medicaid coverage. Gabriel has a developmental disability and the services he needs are provided by Medicaid.

“Beyond Healthcare, it has helped my family through our most challenging times,” Chong Jewell said.

Washington Republicans are also responding to Congress passing this tax bill. GOP Chair Jim Walsh believes Ferguson’s claims are exaggerated.

“What the Trump administration is doing is surgically removing really waste and corruption in the system to strengthen Medicaid,” Walsh said.

“Come on. Give me a break. I mean honestly, it’s…..It’s honestly a tax break for the wealthiest of Americans. Come on,” Governor Ferguson said in response to those who support the bill.

It’s not clear when the Senate will look at this bill, but Governor Ferguson says they plan to fight this in any way they can.

“And we are going to do everything in power, all of us here and many others to stop this from happening,” Ferguson said.

Chong Jewell hopes Ferguson sticks to his word about that fight because she hopes by sharing her story that it will impact how the Senate looks at this bill.

“And I hope that everybody who heard and witnessed it will join in on that fight. Because we are all connected,” Chong Jewell said.

©2025 Cox Media Group