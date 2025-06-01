Colossal closures could challenge drivers this weekend in and around Seattle

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The busy construction season is upon us and this weekend drivers will be tested with three major closures between Everett, Seattle, and near North Bend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is in the middle of repairing and repaving the network of bridges between Everett and Marysville, including the Snohomish River Bridge, the Steamboat Slough Bridge, and the Ebey Slough Bridge.

This weekend work moves to the Steamboat Slough Bridge in the southbound direction. Originally built in 1927, this section of bridge will undergo rehabilitation work on the end lift upper wheels and the movable span, which have deteriorated over the years from the marine environment.

Other preservation work involves seismic retrofitting, repaving and replacing panels on the bridge deck, and a fresh coat of protective paint.

This project will close State Route 529 (SR 529) southbound between the Ebey Slough and Steamboat Slough beginning Friday, May 30th at 11 p.m. through Tuesday, June 3rd at 11 p.m.

During this closure drivers can only access Smith Island via northbound SR 529, but can leave the island via north and south SR 529.

WSDOT plans a similar closure next weekend between Friday, June 6th and Tuesday, June 10th.

What about Seattle?

This weekend’s scheduled closure at the Ballard Bridge has been postponed, but the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will still close the Leary Way Bridge at the north end of the Ballard Bridge.

People driving south on 15th Ave NW will need to travel down to Leary Way NW, then use the on-ramp to access the Ballard Bridge. People traveling north from Interbay via the Ballard Bridge will need to exit down to Leary Way NW using the off-ramp to continue into Ballard.

SDOT suggests to take the Aurora Bridge as a detour route to avoid increased traffic.

There is a weekend closure on the Ballard Bridge scheduled for next weekend.

State Route 18/Interstate 90 Interchange

WSDOT is moving forward on the behemoth Interstate 90/State Route 18 Interchange Improvements project through early Wednesday morning.

Both directions of State Route 18 (SR 18)will close under the I-90 bridges from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 29, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, for construction of the diverging diamond interchange.

People can detour using eastbound and westbound I-90 and using adjacent interchanges to loop around — exit 20 (High Point Way) or exit 22 (Preston-Fall City) to the west of SR 18 and exit 27 (Southeast North Bend Way) to the east of SR 18.

Additionally, SR 18 will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers and pilot vehicles alternating traffic from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 1, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 2, near the Raging River and Deep Creek bridges to shift eastbound SR 18 traffic onto the new bridges.

