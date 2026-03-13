Collisions shut down both sides of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass, North Bend

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Travelers on I-90 will face delays as the highway is closed in both directions due to several spinouts and collisions.

Eastbound I-90 is closed near Snoqualmie Pass, and westbound I-90 is closed near North Bend.

The closure is in effect from milepost 34 to milepost 70, about 20 miles west of the summit near North Bend, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

“It just seems like everything’s shut down right now, were trying to get it cleared for travel,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said. “But there’s no ETA on reopening anything.”

This is what it looks like heading up to Snoqualmie Pass. Not what you would expect from Friday, March 13th !! pic.twitter.com/yNnVJ87KTR — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 13, 2026

WSDOT crews work to clear I-90

Officials said the combination of icy conditions and winter weather contributed to the accidents. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until conditions improve.

WSDOT crews are on site to clear the vehicles and treat the roadway. No details about injuries have been released, and the timeline for reopening the eastbound lanes has not yet been announced.

Motorists are advised to check road conditions and travel alerts before heading toward the pass. Updates will be provided by WSDOT as crews work to restore safe travel.

©2026 Cox Media Group