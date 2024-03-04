Collision on I-5 in Everett blocking most lanes of southbound traffic

A collision on Interstate 5 in Everett blocked most lanes of traffic Sunday afternoon.

According to WSDOT, southbound I-5 just south of State Route 529 was blocked.

WSDOT cameras from the scene showed multiple firetrucks, WSDOT trucks, and the Washington State Patrol, with drivers able to get by in the far left lane.

Sigalert showed the backup from the collision as far back as just north of State Route 528.

On I-5 southbound just south of SR 529 there is a collision blocking the right lane. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 4, 2024

