Coast Guard suspends search for missing fisherman in Oregon

NEWPORT, Oregon — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing fisherman after a vessel capsized near Newport, Oregon, on Monday morning.

The 40-foot fishing vessel Das Bug, with four people onboard, capsized while transiting inbound through the Yaquina Bay Jetty on Sunday afternoon.

Three individuals were rescued and treated for hypothermia, but one remains missing.

“Suspending a search without finding the person you have been looking for is always one of the most difficult decisions we have to make,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cdr. Jacqueline Hunnicutt, search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Columbia River.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a report at approximately 4 p.m., Sunday, regarding the capsizing of Das Bug.

Rescue crews from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay and Coast Guard Air Station North Bend conducted searches throughout Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The search covered a total of 54 square miles, but no signs of the missing individual were found. Weather conditions during the search included 7-foot swells and 13 knot winds.

