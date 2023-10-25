Local

Coast Guard suspends search for Grays Harbor boat, crew missing since mid-October

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Missing Vessel

By KIRO 7 News Staff

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 43-foot vessel and two of its crew members after it left Grays Harbor on Oct. 12.

Crews searched more than 14,000 square miles of water for over 8 hours according to officials.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of the missing people during this difficult time,” said a spokesperson.

The crew was expected to return on Oct. 15. and anyone with information regarding the vessel or its location is asked to contact the USCG at 206-220-7001

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read