Coast Guard suspends search for Grays Harbor boat, crew missing since mid-October

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a 43-foot vessel and two of its crew members after it left Grays Harbor on Oct. 12.

Crews searched more than 14,000 square miles of water for over 8 hours according to officials.

#BREAKING USCG searching for the 43-foot vessel Evening with 2 people aboard, which departed Grays Harbor Oct. 12 and reportedly intended to return Oct. 15. Anyone with information regarding the location of this vessel is requested to contact the USCG at 206-220-7001 pic.twitter.com/245WsD35KT — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) October 24, 2023

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of the missing people during this difficult time,” said a spokesperson.

The crew was expected to return on Oct. 15. and anyone with information regarding the vessel or its location is asked to contact the USCG at 206-220-7001

