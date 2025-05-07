Local

Coast Guard rescues man from burning boat near Vashon Island

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Boat fire near Vashon Island (@USCGPacificNW)
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — Wednesday morning, U.S. Coast Guard crews from Marine Safety and Security Team Seattle rescued a man from a burning boat.

The 40-foot pleasure craft caught fire in Colvos Passage off the coast of Vashon Island.

Video shows smoke billowing off the vessel as the Coast Guard arrived to take the man ashore.

No one was hurt.

Crews from Tacoma, Gig Harbor, and West Pierce Fire helped put out the flames and prepare a tow to Point Defiance Marina.

No word on what caused the fire.

