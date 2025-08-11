Coast Guard rescues disabled fishing boat adrift 95 miles from Oregon coast

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Coast Guard sent an airplane, a helicopter and two boats to rescue three people on a fishing boat 95 miles off the coast of Oregon last week.

The crew of the 97-foot “Defiant” radioed for help around 6:42 a.m. Sunday morning.

They said they were disabled and adrift, 95 miles west of Newport, Oregon, and needed help.

The Coast Guard dispatched rescue crews from four locations in two districts, including San Franciso Bay, Air Station Sacramento, North Bend, Oregon and Yaquina Bay, Oregon.

About 12 hours after the initial call for help, two air crews made it to the distressed vessel.

An Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan, a medium-range surveillance aircraft, and an MH-65 Dolphin, a twin-engine helicopter from Air Station North Bend, located the Defiant at 6:40 p.m Sunday evening.

The crews of the two aircraft delivered fresh drinking water, a radio and a dewatering pump to the fishing boat.

Due to the great distance from the coastline, officials ordered a Coast Guard cutter based in San Francisco, the “Alder,” to tow the Defiant closer to shore.

The crew of the Alder reached the disabled fishing boat just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The cutter established a tow line, then transported the boat and its crew about 80 miles closer to the coast of Oregon.

Some 24 hours later, around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, a motorized lifeboat from Yaquina Bay took over the tow operation.

It safely pulled the disabled fishing boat the remaining 15 miles into port at Newport, Oregon.

“This mission showcased the Coast Guard’s ability to bring together crews, cutters, and aircraft from multiple commands to help mariners in need,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tahnee Zaccano, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, in a released statement. “It’s a testament to the teamwork, skill, and dedication of our Coast Guardsmen.”

©2025 Cox Media Group