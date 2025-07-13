Coast Guard helicopter rescues man from swampland near Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew rescued a man Tuesday after he became trapped in a swampy marsh south of Olympia.

The rescue operation began after Thurston County dispatch requested assistance for a man stranded in the wetlands near Plumb, Washington.

Authorities said the man became separated from his watercraft the night before and spent more than six hours stuck in the marsh, where local rescue teams could not reach him.

Coast Guard helicopter dispatched

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Astoria, Oregon, was dispatched to the scene, and the crew hoisted the man to safety before flying him to Olympia Regional Airport, where emergency medical services were waiting.

“We train daily to remain prepared to provide our unique capabilities to the American public,” Cmdr. Amanda Denning, executive officer of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, said. “In this case, we were proud to partner with local first responders to complete this mission. This could not have been completed safely without the efforts from each agency involved.”

The man’s condition was not immediately released. A video of the rescue can be viewed on the U.S. Coast Guard’s website.

