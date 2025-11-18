Coast Guard, Good Samaritans save 4 in dramatic rescue near Grays Harbor

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — Four mariners were rescued after their vessel started taking on water near Grays Harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard crews from the Air Station Astoria Grays Harbor received a mayday call on Monday Morning.

Before crews arrived, local Good Samaritans rushed to help, pulling the mariners from the water.

They had to perform CPR on one of the mariners who was unresponsive.

A Coast Guard air crew arrived and continued to provide emergency aid before taking all four survivors to a local hospital.

©2025 Cox Media Group